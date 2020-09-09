Grove City College named among best value, affordable colleges in Pa. by SmartAsset

Grove City College ranked ninth in Pennsylvania and 147th in the country

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City College has been ranked among the top 10 “best value” colleges in Pennsylvania, according to recent data from a financial planning website.

SmartAsset compared alumni starting salaries, tuition, living expenses, student retention rates and scholarships to determine the “best value” and most affordable colleges in the U.S.

Grove City College ranked ninth in Pennsylvania and 147th in the country.

According to SmartAsset, Grove City College had the lowest tuition and living costs of the 10 ranked schools, with annual tuition at $17,254 and student living averaging about $11,250.

The college has an 88% freshmen retention rate, and data showed that graduates have above-average salaries.

Grove City College alumni showed an average starting salary of $54,400.

More stories from WKBN.com: