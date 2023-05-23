STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — A team of dog owners is working to bring a place for your furry friends to let loose in Struthers. It would be the first dog park in the Struthers community.

Struthers Unleashed has spent months planning the fenced-in dog park in Nebo Field. It will be completely free and have different areas for large and small breeds.

Right now, Little Wildcats football uses the space to practice. The dog park wouldn’t interfere with that.

Though the city has approved the plans — they need to raise around $50,000 to fence in the park.

“There’s nothing better than watching your four-legged friends meet other four-legged friends and be able to run around and just get that energy out and really excited that with the city that has this many dogs, they have a place for them to be able to congregate,” said Josh Miely, president of Struthers Unleashed.

The group hopes to break ground as soon as they raise enough funds. For more information, visit the group’s website.