BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN0 – A Boardman drive has just 10 houses on it. It’s quiet, right along the park. The people have no trouble with deer, but they’ll bring up another situation at the park board and trustees meeting Monday night.

It’s an issue they say affects their quality of life. The park is going to expand the parking lot at Mill Creek’s East Golf Hike and Bike Trail. It’s a busy place and the parking lot was full today with construction equipment.

People living on Pinewood Drive in Boardman have signed petitions and tried to stop the project for a year. Their number one concern is a change in how people will get there.

“Although this project is already started. We’re still gonna go and express our views because number one, both the township and the park are responsible for this,” said Celeste Sinistro. “We’re also very upset about the fact that they’re going to connect their parking lot with our street, and that will be the only way to access their parking lot.

The plans these residents have seen drops the access from Route 224, except for bicycles and walkers. That will create more traffic on Pinewood.

“We pay taxes here, and everyone who visits the park is going to come out on our street,” said Mary Alice O’Malley.

The people living along Pinewood believe the park and township trustees have worked together and not listened to any of their concerns, including more traffic, more noise, more pollution, more water runoff.

“It’s a bad idea. And I said save yourself some aggravation. Save yourself some money, because this is going to cost quite a lot of money,” O’Malley said.

Some of the residents of Pinewood Drive are going to the Mill Creek Park Board meeting and others are going to the Boardman Township meeting, hoping to be heard.