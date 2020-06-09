Group wanting justice for Matthew Burroughs gathers in Niles

Burroughs was shot and killed by Niles officers in January 2019, but police were cleared of any wrongdoing

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Protesters gathered along E. State Street in Niles Tuesday evening.

As of 6:15 p.m., there are about 50 people in front of McKinley Library. It has been completely peaceful.

The group wants justice for Matthew Burroughs, who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Niles in January 2019.

Police are there, monitoring the situation.

Police claimed Burroughs fled from officers and tried to run them over with his car.

A coroner, who ruled Burroughs’ death a homicide, said he was shot multiple times in the chest.

Investigators said Burroughs did not have a gun.

The officers in that case were cleared of any wrongdoing. An investigation found they were justified in using force against Burroughs.

