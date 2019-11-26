Group sues Army Corps of Engineers for approving Howland medical complex

The Army Corps of Engineers' permit allows developers to build on wetlands for the complex near the Eastwood Mall

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A federal lawsuit has been filed in an attempt to stop new development around the Eastwood Mall.

The Friends of the Mahoning River want the Army Corps of Engineers permit for the Enterprise Park project revoked.

That permit allows developers to dredge and fill in 16 acres of wetlands that would be used for the project.

North Eastwood wants to develop the hundred-acre site. The main tenant would be a new hospital.

The lawsuit contends the Army Corp of Engineers’ permit process was flawed and did not look at alternate sights to minimize the impact on the Mosquito Creek and Mahoning River watersheds.