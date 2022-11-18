YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The number of homes sold across Ohio dropped last month but, 13 of the 14 markets saw an increase in the average price compared to a year ago.

Market numbers were released Friday from Ohio Realtors.

Mahoning County had a home sell for the highest price of the year. It went for $1.342 million.

The average sales price was $187,000, up 13% from a year ago, but sales were down by 27%.

The highest property sale in Columbiana County went for $615,000. The average price was up 2% at $172,000, but sales were down by 20%.

Trumbull County’s home sales were down by 27%. The highest price for a sale during October was $575,000, a 51% drop from a year ago. The average price year to date is up 7%.