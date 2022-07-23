NEW WILMINGTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) — A group came to Westminster College on Saturday to educate people on more sustainable ways of living.

The Center for the Environment held a Sustainable Living Tips Event at the Famers Market. The group’s goal is to educate on ways to incorporate reducing, reusing and recycling into everyday life.

“There are many critical issues that are facing our planet right now so I think its kind of important for people to be aware of what those problems are,” says Helen Boylen, director for Center for the Environment.

One of the group’s missions is to connect people with each other and the outside world.

Boylen also says it’s important to work together to tackle environmental issues.

“This planet is here for all of us, regardless of what your political view is,” says Boylen.

Claire Mock, a Westminster student and environmental science major, was also sharing knowledge at the event. She says the youth are important when it comes to the planet’s future.

“This is the only planet we have. This is our only home, and if we don’t do what we can do now to save it, we’re going to lose it,” says Mock.

Center For The Environment suggests finding ways to support sustainable ways of life, such as buying from Farmer’s Markets and supporting the community