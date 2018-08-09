Group says Valley is second worst in nation for lack of food Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Many people in need living in the Mahoning Valley experience food hardship. In fact, this area is one of the worst in the country for having enough food available.

According to the Food Research and Action Center, 22 percent of local residents don’t have enough food. That means one in six face hunger here in our area. The Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metropolitan statistical area (MSA) suffers the most compared to other areas across the country, coming in second only to Bakersfield, California.

“The fact of job loss is the biggest issue. People will say there are a number of places that are hiring, however, many of those jobs are low paying jobs,” said Mike Iberis, executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank.

Iberis says the number of people served by the pantry has stayed steady over the last three years, but they have seen some new faces recently.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing a pattern of senior citizens, more and more, coming to our soup kitchen,” Iberis said.

Second Harvest Food Bank services 15,000 people per week and distributes 10.5 million pounds of food in one year.

“I was a little surprised that the conclusion showed us number two in the nation,” said Diane Kleeh, volunteer. I think about how much food the food bank puts out every week then it makes sense to me. We are in such dire straits,” Kleeh said.

The food banks are always in need of food, and this time of year, they are also looking for volunteers to help make sure everyone has enough to eat.

“I hope it lets them know that there are people in the community that care about them and that they don’t have to go without food,” Kleeh said.

Those in need of food services can visit more than 100 pickup locations throughout the Valley. Food pantries can be found by texting HELP NETWORK to 898211, information will be provided that will let you know where a food pantry is distributing food in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties. A list can also be found on the Second Harvest Food Bank website.