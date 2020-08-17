Group protests Mercer County company for making tear gas for police departments

The protesters said they're tired of seeing people teargassed and don't think a company should profit from it

JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – A group of protesters has gathered outside of a facility in Mercer County that makes tools for military forces and law enforcement agencies.

Twenty to 30 people have been outside of Combined Tactical Systems, Inc. on Kinsman Road in Jamestown since 6 a.m. Monday.

The protesters said they’re there because Combined Systems makes tear gas for law enforcement to use in other parts of the country against protest groups. They said they’re tired of seeing people teargassed and don’t think a company should profit from it.

Law enforcement is there as well. The protest has been peaceful.

There could be traffic delays in that area.

Combined Tactical Systems had no comment Monday.

