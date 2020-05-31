Group of protestors break Youngstown police cruiser window, vandalize Choffin

City leaders tried to get the group to stop vandalizing the building

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of protestors have broken out windows at Choffin Career and Technical Career Center after a largely-peaceful protest in the city earlier this afternoon.

City leaders tried to get the group to stop vandalizing the building, saying they wouldn’t let them damage it.

They then busted out a window of a police cruiser at Wick Avenue and Wood Street.

There are reports that those involved in the vandalism came from outside the city.

