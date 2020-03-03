Group of men arrested in Trumbull County sex sting scheduled to appear in court

"If you want to pay for sex in Trumbull County, you might be talking to one of our deputies," Sheriff Paul Monroe said

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The eight men charged in a human trafficking sting are expected to appear in Newton Falls Municipal Court for their arraignments next week.

The men are facing charges of solicitation and possessing criminal tools.

Investigators said they were arrested during a six-hour period Friday after having conversations with undercover police officers and meeting at a location in the western part of Trumbull County.

“Sex trafficking is alive and well throughout the country, and we’re trying to do our part to curb it and let these Johns know if you want to pay for sex in Trumbull County, you might be talking to one of our deputies,” Sheriff Paul Monroe said.

This was the first investigation of its kind for the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office. It was a joint effort with the Attorney General’s Office and the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

Arrested in the sting were the following suspects:

Shane Shilling, 43, Warren

Darryl Juillerat, 33, Kinsman

Paul Arthur, 41, Columbiana

Dustin Estep, 28, Struthers

William Messer, 62, Wayland

Walter Allen, 28, Youngstown

Thomas Vescera, 59, Hermitage, PA

Robert Banks, 59, Jefferson