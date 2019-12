YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local coalition donates food in honor of senior citizens around the Valley.

On Friday, Saving Our Seniors gave several hundred food items to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The group collected everything at the First Presbyterian Church on Wick Avenue in Youngstown.

Mahoning County Adult Protective Services Administrator Dr. Krishmu Shipmon developed Saving Our Seniors, which is made up of 43 local organizations.