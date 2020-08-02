Group of Christians come together to pray for the nation’s troubles in Warren

The crowd sang hymns and also prayed for love and an end to the nation's division

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – With all that is going on in the world, a group of Christians decided to get together in Warren to pray over our nation.

On Saturday, men and women of all ages gathered at Courthouse Square to pray for the nation to be healed.

The crowd sang hymns and also prayed for love and an end to the nation’s division.

“We want to come out and show that there is love in the world and that God is love. We’re here to tell the gospel of Jesus Christ, that if you come to him and confess your sins, he is faithful and will forgive your sins and cleanse you from all unrighteousness,” said prayer coordinator Bethany Blair.

During the prayer and worship, people spoke up about how important it is to love one another and how love is the only way we can get through these tough times.

