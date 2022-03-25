YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of people is meeting every week calling for peace locally, and around the world.

Every Friday, the group meets in downtown Youngstown across from the courthouse. They hold signs calling for peace and an end to violence.

With the recent gun violence in Youngstown, Julie Stout says she’s sometimes left wondering what to do.

“I don’t know what to do a lot of the time, and so I just pray. And I’m trying to encourage other people also to pray and to say, ‘Hey, let’s try to have a more peaceful world, let’s have a more peaceful Youngstown,” she said.

Stout says she believes local violence and world violence are all connected, and in order to have peace in one, you need peace in the other.

“War in the world is the worst form of violence, but a non-violent movement encompasses, not simply just not making war, but actively building that peace in our community,” she said.

She says the group will be there every Friday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.and welcome others to join.