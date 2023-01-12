WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The woman leading the group looking to create a charter form of government in Warren says they plan to file a lawsuit next week with the Ohio Supreme Court to get the issue on the May primary ballot.

The announcement from Tina Milner comes one day after Warren City Council voted against suspending the rules to put the charter amendment on the ballot.

Milner says the group has hired a Cincinnati-based lawyer. She says they need a decision soon to have time to get the amendment and the 15 people who will serve on the charter commission on the ballot.

The filing deadline is Feb. 1.

Warren 3rd Ward Councilman Greg Greathouse says council plans to pass the charter amendment issue at its Jan. 25 meeting. Before that, it plans to hold a public meeting on what a new charter would do.

As for meeting the Feb. 1 deadline, Greathouse says the charter group has been working for two years, so they should be ready.