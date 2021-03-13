Runners in Canfield take on 24-hour challenge to raise money for Rescue Mission

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of runners in Canfield are running a mile and a half per hour for 24 hours to raise money for the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

“Really what we’re trying to do is bring awareness and funding for the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley as they get ready to occupy their new facility, either late spring or early summer, and even more specifically their need for new mattresses,” said Rick Blair, co-organizer of 2 Run 4 Mattresses.

New mattresses for the Rescue Mission cost $283.40 each. Multiply that by the 185 mattresses needed means the runners are trying to raise over $52,000.

“Financially, it seemed attainable, but also the fact that we’re doing this for 24 hours. We’re not going without sleep but we’re going on very little sleep and so it just sort of tied in together the mattresses, our lack of sleep, whatever, we’re willing to spend ourselves to benefit our neighbors at the Mission,” Blair said.

About eight runners had been doing this every hour since 12:15 am. Altogether, they will run 36 miles today, being cheered on from signs and even a water cooler from members of their neighborhood.

Others have been joining for some of the hourly loops, all with the goal of supporting the Rescue Mission and their new home.

“It just made sense to us as we discussed and we prayed, it was like, ‘here’s the mission’s need,’ and that’s basically how we chose it,” Blair said.

To donate, click here.