Group gathers in support of Boardman student who had hair stapled

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Last month, news came out about a Boardman student who had a note stapled to his hair by a teacher’s aide. Since then, the aide has resigned but family and friends of the child are still upset.

About 30 people gathered in front of Boardman High School before Monday night’s school board meeting. Many of them were wearing red in support of the special needs child who had a note stapled to his hair. The group is trying to prevent anything like this from happening again.

“If we had a child that did not have a voice, wasn’t able to speak, we would have never known this happened to Macade,” said Sheri Hartley, the victim’s aunt.

The group also displayed red balls to show support for children all over the country who have been affected by bullying in school. People submitted names of children online, and that name was written on a ball.

“The support that we are receiving from every parent with a specials needs child is important. We want them to know they are not left out. They are not left behind,” Hartley said.

Before the group went into the school board meeting, Hartley claimed Macade is not getting the support he needs as a special needs child.

Superintendent Tim Saxton said he couldn’t comment on the matter.

“You can not actually talk about the individual plan for a special needs child. So that one, I am not comfortable commenting on,” he said.

Hartley is also frustrated because she says the board hasn’t tried to reach out.

“They left Macade in the dust. Nobody from the administration has asked how Macade is doing. Nobody has asked where he is in school,” Hartley said.

Saxton said there has been a lot of contact with the student’s family.

“I can tell you that Boardman Center Intermediate School has been in contact with the family of the child almost every day,” he said.

The aide in question is no longer with the district, and the prosecutor’s office has no plans to file charges.