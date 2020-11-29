Group gathers at Cortland restaurant protesting curfew

They call the curfew unconstitutional and they allege the government is skewing COVID-19 numbers to incite fear

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of about 30 protesters showed up at the Top Notch Diner in Cortland Saturday night.

They were holding signs and waving flags, saying they came out to protest the 10 p.m. curfew.

The group is called Free Ohio Now.

They call the curfew unconstitutional and they allege the government is skewing COVID-19 numbers to incite fear.

“We’re out here defying unconstitutional orders. The curfew. The first amendment doesn’t end at 10 o’clock,” said organizer Doug Piontkowski.

The protesters were gathered outside the diner.

When asked if they planned to stay open past the 10 p.m. curfew, the diner declined to answer.

However, the First News crew at the scene says they saw the open sign still lit after 10 p.m.

There were no police at the diner.