YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students, faculty, and various supporters gathered outside of Tod Hall on YSU’s campus Wednesday.

They delivered a petition and a bundle of letters of support for Professor Jacob Ari Labendz, who also runs the Center for Judaic and Holocaust Studies.

Back in early November, YSU announced that 26 programs will be cut for the next academic year, and Professor Labendz was notified that his contract would not be renewed. Labendz is a scholar of History and Jewish Studies.

The petition they delivered has over 900 signatures. The group is hoping for a positive outcome.

“I’m a little worried but I’m hopeful. I think our packets will show Provost Smith and the others who we are going to give these packets to that he’s very important to this university and this community,” said graduate student Brooke Bobovnyik. “It’s going to do a lot more good to keep him than to lay him off.”

Labendz has his appeal is scheduled in the next few weeks.