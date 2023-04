AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Saving Our Seniors of Mahoning Valley took time this Good Friday to deliver Easter meals to seniors citizens.

It’s their second year of their Easter Meal Delivery, which they say is their way of helping the hungry and showing support to those in pain or misfortune.

Over 260 meals were sent to the Austintown Senior Center, where volunteers set out to make the home deliveries.