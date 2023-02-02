COITSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of a local group promoting the legacy of educator William Holmes McGuffey is once again appealing to Mahoning County Commissioners for help with a wildlife preserve in Coitsville.

Leaders with the McGuffey Historical Society are asking commissioners for a resolution supporting the takeover of the old McGuffey property off Route 616.

The Society turned the 73-acre property over to the Mill Creek Metroparks 25 years ago, but they claim the preserve has fallen into disrepair and neglect.

“Presently, the park fails to maintain the pond, restore the dock, and even if ODNR did nothing different than Mill Creek Park, we would have more confidence for the long-term that they would maintain it,” said Richard Scarsella.

Although Commissioners told the group they will prepare a resolution to be approved at a future meeting, leaders with the Mill Creek MetroParks say they have no plans to give up the McGuffey Preserve