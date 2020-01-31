Group claims new waste being disposed of at E. Liverpool incinerator is dangerous

The chemicals come from firefighting foam used to train military personnel and, by nature, are highly resistant to heat and thermal breakdown

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – At Thursday night’s East Liverpool City Council meeting, an activist group had questions about something new being disposed of in the Heritage Thermal Hazardous Waste Incinerator.

Three members of the group Save Our County were armed with documents and evidence from the Environmental Protection Agency about the plant incinerating untested chemicals now coming from military bases used to fight fires.

“These chemicals are untested, unregulated, potentially very dangerous and they want to bring them into East Liverpool and we are against it,” Mike Walton said.

Walton is a trustee with Save Our County. He is referring to a group of chemicals found in firefighting foam that is used to train military personnel.

These chemicals, by nature, are highly resistant to heat and thermal breakdown.

“These chemicals have shown the ability to cause cancer, and thyroid and some problems among young people,” Walton said.

Alonso Spencer, the president of the group, has been involved in protesting activity at the incinerator plant since it opened during the Clinton administration.

“This body, there are some instances they have more authority than the EPA does because they represent the community where this facility is located,” he said.

Becky Ammon is hoping city council can help them with this latest development.

“They have a standing order to always be a party to this because the incinerator sits within the City of East Liverpool,” she said. “By that nature, they are an automatic party to anything that involves an incinerator within the city.”

City council members unanimously voted to withhold any action until they seek legal counsel on this latest matter.

Third Ward Councilman Jeff Kreefer said there is no timetable for council getting legal advice at this time.