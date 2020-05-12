Group charged with violating stay-at-home order after Girard accident pleads not guilty

They were charged after an accident on the trails by the railroad tracks near Route 422

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Five of the seven people charged with violating Ohio’s stay at home order after an investigation into a utility terrain vehicle accident in Girard were arraigned Tuesday morning.

Ruan Brooks, Jessica Turkovic, Gabriel Baez, Cassandra Hoffman and Sydney Opatkeen all entered not guilty pleas to criminal trespass and violations prohibited charges.

Bond was set at $2,500 each.

They were charged after an accident on the trails by the railroad tracks near Route 422, where 36-year-old Kurtis Golden was seriously hurt.

Golden and Justin Hall are also facing charges, but their attorneys entered written “not guilty” pleas.

Hall is facing additional charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and menacing after officers said while trying to arrest Hall, he told them he had COVID-19 and hoped they caught it.

Court records show he later said he didn’t have the virus.