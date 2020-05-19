Ground prep underway for upcoming battery cell plant in Lordstown

Ultium Cells LLC is the joint venture for cell manufacturing between General Motors and LG Chem

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ground prep activities are underway at the site of the upcoming Ultium battery cell plant in Lordstown.

Ultium Cells LLC is the joint venture for cell manufacturing between General Motors and LG Chem.

Last month, General Motors and LG Chem were given the OK to move forward on the proposed plant after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved their permit.

The $2.3 billion battery plant will mass produce battery cells for electric vehicles. It is expected to create about 1,100 jobs.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, GM said production is on track for the Cruise Origin, Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EV, which are all powered by the Ultium battery system.