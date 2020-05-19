Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Ground prep underway for upcoming battery cell plant in Lordstown

Local News

Ultium Cells LLC is the joint venture for cell manufacturing between General Motors and LG Chem

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ultium Cells LLC Starts Ground Prep on New Electric Vehicle Battery Cell Facility in Lordstown

Courtesy: General Motors

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ground prep activities are underway at the site of the upcoming Ultium battery cell plant in Lordstown.

Ultium Cells LLC is the joint venture for cell manufacturing between General Motors and LG Chem.

Last month, General Motors and LG Chem were given the OK to move forward on the proposed plant after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved their permit.

The $2.3 billion battery plant will mass produce battery cells for electric vehicles. It is expected to create about 1,100 jobs.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, GM said production is on track for the Cruise Origin, Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EV, which are all powered by the Ultium battery system.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award