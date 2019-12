The new building will be located on Elm Street, about half a mile from the current station

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ground was broken Monday morning for a new fire station in Struthers.

The new building will be located on Elm Street, about half a mile from the current station.

The contract to build the new station was awarded to Illinois-based Williams Architects.

Voters passed a levy last month to help fund the project.