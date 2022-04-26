YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Residents in the city of Youngstown who need access to food now have an exciting new option.

A grocery store on wheels has just been launched to serve those living in food deserts.

A ribbon-cutting took place at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the launch of the mobile market.

The initiative will provide healthy food access options to residents of Mahoning County, particularly the city of Youngstown who live in USDA-designated food deserts.

The mobile market was created by ACTION of Mahoning Valley and Flying High Inc. The truck will be stocked with many local products including eggs, milk, beef, chicken and cheese.

Pop-up markets are scheduled once a week from June to Sept.

“There are some grocery stores in the city. There definitely are. They’re just not reaching all the people. There are still people that have to walk to stores or takes the buses to stores and this will remove some of those barriers,” said Vicki Vicars with ACTION Mahoning Valley.

Premier Bank also attended the ribbon-cutting to present a $5,000 check to ACTION. The funds will be used for their Mobile Market Initiative.

The market will be up and running on May 10.