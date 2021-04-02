Grocers, meat markets prepare for busy Easter weekend

Stores throughout the Valley were busy today with Good Friday shoppers getting ready for the weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –– Key to Easter celebrations are some traditional favorite foods.

The team at Catullo Prime Meats in Youngstown has been working extra hours to prepare for Easter orders.

The meat market stocked up on lamb, ham and kielbasa.

Customers could pre-order to make sure they got what they wanted.

“This is definitely going to be our busiest day for Good Friday. Everyone wants to get their lamb and ham and bring it home, start the preparation, the marinades and all that kind of stuff,” said Angelo Catullo, co-owner of Catullo Prime Meats.

Catullo said his team is getting low on some holiday favorites, but he’s hopeful they’ll have enough for any Easter shoppers.

“You don’t know if it’s going to be like 2019 or 2020. You’re kind of trying to compare what it’s going to be like,” Catullo said. “Last year definitely hit us out of nowhere, didn’t know what to expect with COVID and all that starting. This year we had a better idea of what’s going to happen.”