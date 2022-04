CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people are staying with family members after their house caught fire Sunday evening in Champion.

The fire broke out just before 7 p.m. on the 1700 lock of State Road.

Fire Chief Tom Dempsey said it appears the fire started in the porch area. The people who live there had been using a grill just prior to the fire starting.

The damage estimate is about $100,000.

No one was hurt.