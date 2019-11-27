Grieving mothers find community to talk about children who’ve died of overdoses

Mourning, especially around the holidays, is different for everyone

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – People — mostly mothers — who have lost someone to an overdose have found a place to gather and remember their loved ones.

Every other Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a small meeting room behind a plaza on Route 224 in Boardman, there’s a meeting for GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing).

“It’s like we have a bond that I can’t even share with my sister,” Anna Howells said.

She led Tuesday night’s discussion of GRASP — 10 mothers who all lost sons to overdoses.

Jen DeCapua-Klukan lost her son seven years ago. Andrea Briya lost hers four months ago.

“You have no memory,” Briya said. “You’re in a fog or just the grieving so this, to me, was a godsend for me to come.”

“He lived. He was here. So let’s talk about it and laugh about it,” DeCapua-Klukan said.

This week’s topic was the holidays and how to deal with them. It’s different for every person.

Some mentioned leaving an empty chair for their son who died. Annie Miller-Lowry said she’s skipping Thanksgiving.

“I’m really not in the mood for a holiday and I had the courage to tell my family that I will not be coming to Thanksgiving.”

Carolyn Mauro, whose son died four years ago, described how, eventually, his death became a relief. Her son had drug issues for 20 years — 13 of them with heroin.

“We’re not getting the phone call anymore or we’re not having to bail him out of trouble and we’re not worrying constantly,” she said. “He’s at peace so, finally, I have a little bit of peace.”

“For the ones who are able to beat it, God bless each and every one of them because the odds are still stacked against them,” Sandy Malice said.

Some of the women talked about how kind their sons were. Miller-Lowry’s son was a drug counselor.

“I can’t tell you how many people have said to me, ‘I would have never gone through this without Michael,'” she said.

“Don’t let anyone tell you how to do your grieving because grieving is a very personal journey,” Mauro said.

“I don’t know what I would do without all of you. Truly, I don’t,” DeCapua-Klukan said.

The Youngstown-area chapter of GRASP has been around for four years. If you’d like to join, you can visit its website.