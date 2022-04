YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local family is making a big donation to help bring business opportunities to the valley.

The Greenwood family is giving $50,000 to the Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI). The YBI offers resources to entrepreneurs who are looking to grow a business.

Greenwood Chevrolet’s president presented the check on Tuesday.

Officials at the incubator say that money will go toward building its current programming for startups and business people.