LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – An update on the Greenway Trail. Work will begin next month to extend the trail from Lisbon to East Liverpool.

The route will take cyclists through the downtown Lisbon area, something village leadership hopes will encourage people to stop at shops or restaurants.

The Columbiana County Park District is running this project.

Construction is expected to start on Feb. 6 with a bridge on the trail.

Paving the path is expected to start sometime in July and should be finished in September.