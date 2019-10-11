Greenville’s money running out after fixes from summer flood

Leaders had to take the local portion of state gasoline taxes to pay for it -- money that normally goes toward equipment and maintenance

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Greenville is making progress as it fixes problems a major storm in June left behind, but getting to this point was neither easy nor cheap.

For Charles Galus, this has been a long time coming.

“Yeah, about four months. Since June. June 6,” he said.

The 69-year-old remembers that day well. Torrential rain washed away Loutzenhiser Alley, right next to his house.

“I looked out the window and I seen water along the street and going down the alley,” Galus said. “Said, ‘Oh geez.'”

The storm that day destroyed the road and water lines running underneath, as well as a nearby trailer home. All that’s left of that is the slab it sat on.

“Five hundred thousand dollar estimate for repairs on a $2.5 million budget, annual budget, for every public service that we offer. That’s huge,” said Director of Public Service Lyle Huffman.

Despite the damage, the repairs did not qualify for either state or federal assistance, meaning borough officials had to take the local portion of state gasoline taxes to pay for it. That money is normally set aside for buying new equipment and maintenance.

“Anything moving forward is going to have to be borrowing,” Huffman said. “We’re struggling to find the funds, just like everyone else right now.”

In the meantime, Galus, who grew up in this neighborhood, said the alley’s been rebuilt before.

“The last one was about 40 years ago, I think…it happened, same things. Alley got washed out.”

He’s hoping the new road and storm lines will be enough to withstand the next big storm.