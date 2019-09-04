Greenville woman faces DUI charge following crash

Two people were hurt in the crash

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Greenville police say a woman is facing drunk driving charges after they say she crashed into another vehicle.

Police say the accident happened Tuesday evening on W. Main Street at Second Street.

Two people suffered minor injuries, according to police. One was a child.

Police say the driver of one of the vehicles, Ashley Diehl, of Greenville, ran away from the crash but was a caught a short time later.

Diehl is facing DUI charges. She is also facing charges in connection to the accident and leaving the scene.