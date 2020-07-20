Greenville Savings Bank offers new online business banking services

Greenville Savings Bank has three locations in Greenville, Hermitage and Neshannock, Pa.

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Greenville Savings Bank has announced new online business banking services.

Their new business online banking services include the ability to check account balances, review transactions, view and print clear checks, transfer funds between accounts and manage bills online.

Both business checking and savings accounts are available.

“We are excited to introduce our online business banking services to the businesses in the communities that we serve,” stated Jeffrey Blair, president and CEO. “We saw a large demand for business owners to be able to control their business banking accounts online, so we quickly and efficiently made it happen for them.”

