Greenville police want public’s help locating suspect at center of drug raid

GREENVILLE, PA. (WKBN) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect at the center of a drug raid in Greenville.

Officers served a search warrant on Aug. 16 at the residence of Tad A Drivere.

Police say they found methamphetamine, prescription drugs, marijuana, growing equipment, two firearms, over $2,000 in cash and other paraphernalia.

Drivere is currently wanted for felony gun and drug charges resulting from the search.

Drivere is also wanted on separate charges from an assault, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (724) 662 6110 or (724) 588 4190.

