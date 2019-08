Brandon Horton is being held in the Mercer County Jail

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Greenville officers say two men were arrested after meth, marijuana wax and drug paraphernalia were found in a vehicle.

Police say Michael Westcott, 20, and Brandon Horton, 19, were charged. Their charges were not listed.

