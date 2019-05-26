Greenville police: Man faces charges after probation officers seize drugs Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) - A man out of Greenville is facing charges after a drug seizure, police say.

The Greenville police department posted photos of the drugs on their Facebook page on Friday.

With help from probation officers, police say they seized cocaine, LSD, marijuana, methamphetamine, $1050 in cash and several cell phones.

Sean Carter, 22, of Greenville, is charged with possession with the intent to distribute.