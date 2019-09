GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Greenville police department and Hempfield Township police department made a major drug bust during a traffic stop Saturday evening.

According to Greenville police’s Facebook page, 42 grams of cocaine and 367 grams of marjuana were found during the stop. Officers also seized $2,500 in cash.

An 18-year-old and a 19-year old were in the car at time. The post did not state charges.