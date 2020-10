They encourage all residents in the area of Orangeville Road near Wood Street and South Diamond Street to evacuate due to a natural gas leak

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Greenville Police Department made an alert of a natural gas leak in Greenville on their Facebook page Sunday night.

They encourage all residents in the area of Orangeville Road near Wood Street and South Diamond Street to evacuate due to a natural gas leak.

They posted the alert after 10 p.m.

They said the situation is ongoing.

More stories from WKBN.com: