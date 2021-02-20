Greenville pharmacy gives out 2,000 doses of vaccine at pop-up clinic

This is the pharmacy's first time doing the vaccine clinic with no appointment needed

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A walk-in clinic was held in Greenville, Pennsylvania Saturday.

Walberg Family Pharmacies teamed up with Greenville High School to hold the pop-up clinic.

Those who qualified under the Pennsylvania 1A phase were able to come to the high school and receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

In total, 2,000 doses were given out.

Normally, people would have to register ahead of time.

“It’s certainly not a norm for us. We had the facility and we had the power — the manpower, the teamwork to be able to get this together — so we’re helping all kinds of people that don’t have access to the internet and have not been able to get an appointment,” said Bretton Walberg, owner of Walberg Family Pharmacies.

Walberg said all of the clinics they do — both scheduled and walk-ins — depend on how many vaccines they can get.