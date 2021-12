GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Greenville police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection to an investigation.

Investigators released surveillance images of a person who they say is wanted for questioning in connection to threats made at a local Domino’s pizza shop by a man who had a gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-662-6110 and ask for a Greenville police officer. All tips will remain anonymous.