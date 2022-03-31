PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — A Greenville man was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury on a firearm charge.

Devon Smith, 24, faces one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is accused of possessing a firearm Dec. 22 despite past convictions from October 2020 in Mercer County Common Pleas Court on charges of aggravated assault and conspiracy to possess with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.

A new release from U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania Cindy K. Chung said the case was prosecuted under the Department Of Justice Project Safe Neighborhoods program.

Mercer County District Attorney Shane T. Crevar is helping the government prosecute the case, the release said.