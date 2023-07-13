GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Greenville is moving past a period of multiple condemned buildings.

The city’s historic facades still preserve the heritage of being built in the late 1800s.

One of the new businesses downtown is KENenessa’s. The shop along Main Street has wedding decor. The owners had been operating successfully out of a garage and decided to make a move downtown.

It opened April 20. Ken and Vanessa Hillyer saw the city heading in the right direction and wanted to be a part of it.

“I think we’re rolling the dice as far as KENessa’s goes, but the better the city gets, hopefully, the better the business will get,” Ken Hillyer said. “I don’t know that non of it’s arbitrary by any regard. We built this business primarily to tie it to a cause, so that’s our true motivation right there.”

Kenessa’s stands strong in the fight against human trafficking.

The business buys and sells wedding decor.