GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) — A man wanted on a felony warrant has been arrested after a one-week search.

Michael McCann, 40, reported as wanted out of Greenville on July 30, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 6.

McCann was wanted on burglary charges and is now facing additional charges of evading arrest and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bail has been set at $5,000 and he is set for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 16.