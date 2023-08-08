GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The story of the first Heisman Trophy winner will be told at Thiel College next week. The Blue-Gold Club is welcoming Jay Berwanger’s son Butch to share his father’s story.

Berwanger was the first player drafted into the NFL but decided to try and make the 1936 U.S. Olympic team. He didn’t. Then, when he tried to sign with the Chicago Bears, he wanted $15,000, and they were only willing to pay $13,500. His son will share important lessons from his father’s life story.

“Football, life decisions. For us, it’s all about educating our young men on how to be better people. I think at the end of the day, in this day and age, the modern football era, people would’ve looked at him like he’s crazy,” said Jason Fautas, athletic director for Thiel College.

Butch Berwanger will speak at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Bly Hall on the Thiel campus. The event is free and open to everyone.