GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN)- In Mercer County, you can now find updates online to proposed work in Greenville.

PennDot is inviting the public to view updated plans for proposed improvements happening near Thiel College.

Part of the project area includes Route 18 from Route 358 to Mill Hill Road and Route 58 from Route 18 to East Craig Street.

Construction is tentatively planned to take place in 2024 and 2025.

According to the press release, proposed work also includes new or upgraded sidewalks, curb ramps, driveway entrances, milling and paving, base repair, new traffic signals, drainage updates and pavement marking updates. The proposal has been updated to include improvements on Thiel College’s campus and the addition of a cul-de-sac near the intersection of College Avenue and Packard Avenue Extension.

According to a press release, the project is being funded predominately with state and federal funds. Some of the proposed sidewalk improvements on campus will be funded by Thiel College to enhance their ADA accessibility and pedestrian flow.

Information on the project, a handout, digital plans, and a comment form are available online through January 17.