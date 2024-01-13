CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – One girl from Cleveland was selected among 700 students to receive a full-ride scholarship to Thiel College.

Leila Orellana, a senior from Holy Name High School, was surprised Friday with a scholarship worth $146 thousand

The scholarship was a Q&A competition. Winners were chosen based on answers and interactions with Thiel professors and students.

She was one of five winners. She said she’s grateful for the opportunity to get rid of some college costs.

“I was pulled out of class and taken into one of our conference rooms. I saw my whole family and the president of our school and I was so confused. Then he showed me the check and I was crying. I’m going to admit I was definitely crying,” she said.

She said Thiel was her first choice based on size and closeness to home. She will major in chemistry. After college, she wants to become an orthodontist.