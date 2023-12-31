GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police say several law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit of a Greenville man who escaped police custody while receiving medical treatment from injuries he received while being placed under arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, Shane Temple, 32, had a felony warrant for his arrest for charges of strangulation, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, simple assault and harassment.

The report states the charges stem from an incident on December 17, 2023. Police say they were called to Temple’s residence for reports of a domestic dispute. Temple is accused of hitting and grabbing a woman by her throat.

When he was told police were on the way, he ran away.

Greenville Police officers reported they were alerted of Temple’s location, and went to make the arrest on December 19, 2023, according to the affidavit. Hempfield Police also assisted.

While on the scene, police say Temple ran and Hempfield’s police chief chased Temple, eventually getting him to the ground.

Police say they found suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia in Temple’s pants pockets.

The report says Temple was injured during the pursuit and was taken to UPMC Greenville Hospital for treatment. Police say while at the hospital, Temple ran away.

He was seen on surveillance footage getting into a White Ford Transit van owned by the hospital, according to the criminal complaint.

Eventually, police say Temple was taken into custody and booked into Mercer County Jail.

On top of his initial charges, Temple now faces escape, theft, evading arrest, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Temple was back in court on Tuesday for his preliminary hearing.