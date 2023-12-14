GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Thursday evening in Greenville, the Symphony Orchestra was putting the finishing touches on preparations for its holiday concert.

The sights and sounds of the holiday season come alive with the Greenville Symphony Orchestra. For 95 years, they’ve been serenading the crowd with world-class performances.

“I’ve been very fortunate in my career to have performed with some of the great orchestras of the world, all around the world. But I have to tell you, some of the most meaningful concerts I’ve had have been right here in Greenville. It’s a very special place,” said Michael Gelfand, conductor of the Greenville Symphony Orchestra.

For the last 22 years, Gelfand has been conducting this concierto, organizing a talented group of musicians from as far as 100 miles who have come together to rehearse just twice before the big performance.

“The recipe for a good concert here in Greenville is usually a combination of pops and classical. But last year, for the first time, we performed the entire Beethoven Ninth Symphony with a huge orchestra and six different choirs. Everybody loved it,” Gelfand said.

From classical music to holiday favorites, they’ve got a little something for everyone, and even a few surprises mixed in along the way.

“This one happens to be very special because it is not only involving the Greenville Symphony, but for the first time, the Greenville Symphony Orchestra Jazz Band. We have vocal soloists. We have some surprises coming to this one,” Gelfand said.

As the orchestra conducts its final tune-up before the big performance, they’re counting down the minutes to greet their guests on Saturday night.

“Having a big crowd here is amazing in a lot of ways. Not only because the audience enjoys it, but I look at the musicians and they are just thrilled that everybody comes to see and hear them,” Gelfand said.