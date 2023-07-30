GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) — Greenville police are looking for a man on the run from authorities.

According to Greenville Police Department, Michael McCann, 40, has a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Those with the department suspect McCann is staying with someone in the Greenville area, and that he may be “hiding out in an abandoned building, or living in a tent in the woods.”

Anyone who helps or harbors him is subject to criminal charges.

McCann is a 40-year-old man standing 5-foot-11 and weighing approximately 170 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to reach out to authorities.